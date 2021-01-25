Small chances for light snow

We’re in for a quiet week. High pressure moves across Canada over the next couple of days. This will keep winds generally out of the north with cold air overhead. So, light lake effect snow showers will trend along northerly wind belts through Wednesday. A disturbance will bring a trough across the U.P. this weekend with light snow moving in by Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: A few isolated snow showers in the north. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Teens west to low 20s east

Tuesday: Light lake effect snow along northwind belts

>Highs: Teens west, low 20s east

Wednesday: Light snow showers, cloudy and colder

>Highs: Mainly teens

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Cloudy and late in the day snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Cloudy with morning light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s

