Seasonable, Quiet Winter Weather Will Continue
Snow Will Be Light and Confined to Areas in the North Close to Lake Superior
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries and light snow showers over parts of the north
Highs: upper teens to lower 20s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries north
Highs: teens to around 20
Thursday: Seasonably cold, scattered snow showers and flurries north
Highs: teens to around 20
Friday: Partly cloudy, some flurries north
Highs: around 20
The weekend will feature some warming with a chance of a little snow as the next low pressure system passes well south of Upper Michigan.
