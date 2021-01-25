Advertisement

Seasonable, Quiet Winter Weather Will Continue

Snow Will Be Light and Confined to Areas in the North Close to Lake Superior
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries and light snow showers over parts of the north

Highs: upper teens to lower 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries north

Highs: teens to around 20

Thursday: Seasonably cold, scattered snow showers and flurries north

Highs: teens to around 20

Friday: Partly cloudy, some flurries north

Highs: around 20

The weekend will feature some warming with a chance of a little snow as the next low pressure system passes well south of Upper Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
police lights
Law enforcement warns community about break-ins
The Main coffee shop closes its doors
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: Hospital: Michigan changing the way coronavirus vaccines are allocated, MDHHS explains change
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday

Latest News

isl snow
Small chances for light snow
North wind belt snow pattern to persist into Wednesday under high pressure system
LES for the north wind belt areas with sunnier breaks south for Monday
Chance for accumulations greater than three inches in eastern U.P. locations during the...
Widespread snowfall in the U.P. Sunday with moderate potential in the eastern counties
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather: 1/22/2021
Quiet, Warmer Weather Expected on Saturday