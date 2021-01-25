Seasonable, Quiet Winter Weather Will Continue

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries and light snow showers over parts of the north

Highs: upper teens to lower 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries north

Highs: teens to around 20

Thursday: Seasonably cold, scattered snow showers and flurries north

Highs: teens to around 20

Friday: Partly cloudy, some flurries north

Highs: around 20

The weekend will feature some warming with a chance of a little snow as the next low pressure system passes well south of Upper Michigan.

