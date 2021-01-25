Advertisement

Ryan Report - January 24, 2021

This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with the president of the Lake Carriers’ Association and shares an older segment featuring a late U.P. broadcasting legend.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with the president of the Lake Carriers’ Association and shares an older segment featuring a late U.P. broadcasting legend.

In Part 1 above and Part 2 below, Ryan videoconferences with James (Jim) H.I. Weakley, the President of the Lake Carriers’ Association. They discuss the shipping season and keeping the crews safe from COVID-19.

In Part 3 below, Ryan shares a segment of an 2016 episode of The Ryan Report featuring the late Upper Michigan broadcasting legend, Bruce Turner. He served as the station manager at WNMU-TV for many, many years.

In Part 4 below, Ryan thinks about social media and the future of it.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
police lights
Law enforcement warns community about break-ins
The Main coffee shop closes its doors
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
Alley Kat's Quilt Shop & Sewing Center
Marquette quilt shop uses Facebook live to stay open

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan during the Jan. 24, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - January 24, 2021 - Part 4
FILE. Part of a 2016 episode of TV6's The Ryan Report was shared again on Jan. 24. 2021, which...
The Ryan Report - January 24, 2021 - Part 3
Jim Weakley, the President on the Lake Carriers Association, on an episode of TV6's The Ryan...
The Ryan Report - January 24, 2021 - Part 2
Jim Weakley, the President on the Lake Carriers Association, on an episode of TV6's The Ryan...
The Ryan Report - January 24, 2021 - Part 1