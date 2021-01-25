Ryan Report - January 24, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with the president of the Lake Carriers’ Association and shares an older segment featuring a late U.P. broadcasting legend.

In Part 1 above and Part 2 below, Ryan videoconferences with James (Jim) H.I. Weakley, the President of the Lake Carriers’ Association. They discuss the shipping season and keeping the crews safe from COVID-19.

In Part 3 below, Ryan shares a segment of an 2016 episode of The Ryan Report featuring the late Upper Michigan broadcasting legend, Bruce Turner. He served as the station manager at WNMU-TV for many, many years.

In Part 4 below, Ryan thinks about social media and the future of it.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.

