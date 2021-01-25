Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.(WTAP)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
police lights
Law enforcement warns community about break-ins
The Main coffee shop closes its doors
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
Alley Kat's Quilt Shop & Sewing Center
Marquette quilt shop uses Facebook live to stay open

Latest News

Michigan elections.
Whitmer names new Republican to Michigan election board
At a press conference Jan. 15, Major Paul Rogers (center) said elements of the Michigan Army...
Michigan National Guard, State Police prepare for protests at state Capitol
Democrats Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are Michigan's two senators.
US Senators from Michigan give statements ahead of second Trump impeachment trial
Bergman releases statement as House plans Trump impeachment vote
Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to...
Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state Capitol