Now open: TEAM Wireless new location in Marquette

The new store is located on the corner of US-41 and Wright Street in Marquette.
The new location is on 3195 Wright Street, in front of Super One in Marquette.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TEAM Wireless, a Verizon authorized retailer in Marquette, has relocated to a newly built, larger space. The doors are officially open starting today, January 25th.

The new store offers a full repair center and 40 live devices for hands-on experience.

The Vice President of Marketing Justin Burford says though there were some delays in opening, the timing with the new year “couldn’t have worked out better”.

“We just want to create a really special, unique retail environment here in the Upper Peninsula,” says Burford. “We’re a UP based company, Marquette is a very important market for us, and we’re really proud to show off this new space.”

Construction broke ground in 2019 for the new building, and the original plan was to make the transition in 2020. However, due to COVID, the open date was pushed back.

Burford expresses thanks to the construction teams that were patient during the delays, and the community for their continued support.

The hours for the new TEAM Wireless store are: Monday-Friday 9-8, Saturday 9-7, and Sunday 11-5.

