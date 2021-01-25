Advertisement

Michigan Tech ranked in USCHO Poll

Courtesy: MTU
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 18 in this week’s USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies have won six straight games and are 7-3-1 overall. Tech has received votes in 10 of the 11 previous polls this season. The last time the Black and Gold cracked the top 20 was January 13, 2020.

The Huskies play at Northern Michigan tonight to wrap up a nonconference series. The two teams met on Saturday with the Huskies shutting out NMU 2-0. Tech then travels to No. 8 Bowling Green this weekend (29-30) for a WCHA series against the Falcons.

USCHO Division I Men’s Poll - January 25, 2021

Team (1st) Record Points Last

1. Boston College (19) 9-2-1 764 1

2. North Dakota (9) 12-3-1 745 3

3. Minnesota State (10) 9-1-1 740 2

4. Minnesota (2) 13-3-0 706 4

5. St. Cloud 11-6-0 618 6

6. Minnesota Duluth 8-5-2 576 7

7. Michigan 10-6-0 553 8

8. Bowling Green 14-4-0 485 5

9. Omaha 9-4-1 440 11

10. Massachusetts 9-5-3 415 8

11. Quinnipiac 10-5-3 363 10

12. Clarkson 9-6-3 334 14

13. Wisconsin 9-7-0 333 12

14. Northeastern 6-3-2 324 13

15. Boston University 5-1-0 240 NR

16. UMass Lowell 3-1-0 174 15

17. Providence 5-5-4 138 18

18. Michigan Tech 7-3-1 92 NR

19. AIC 10-3-0 86 20

20. Denver 6-9-1 78 19

