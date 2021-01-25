Advertisement

MHSAA releases updated statement on Winter Sports season

Mark Uyl, executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, says they are still refining plans after last week’s MDHHS order.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following statement is attributable to Mark Uyl, executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, on the topic of Winter contact sports – girls and boys basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling – remaining on pause for contact activities including competition until Feb. 21, per the most recent update to the emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“We are unable to provide specific plans yet as we are still evaluating the best options for delivering a memorable experience for 60,000 athletes involved in Winter contact sports. We will continue asking questions and advocating for all of our schools and athletes as we work toward building our next plans for seasons in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling. We will be ready with specific timelines as soon as MDHHS clears contact sports to begin full activity.

“We have said from the start of the 2019-20 school year that we would do everything possible to have three seasons, and play all three to completion. Our strong advocacy for all sports and seasons – and especially Winter sports – continues every day.”

The MHSAA this past weekend concluded its 11-Player Football Finals, which along with Girls Volleyball, Lower Peninsula Girls Swimming & Diving and 8-Player Football Finals were allowed to conclude this month with competing teams and individuals taking part in an MDHHS rapid testing pilot program.

