MDOT seeks public comment on 2021-2025 transportation program

The document includes information about MDOT’s mobility initiatives, revenues and a list of specific transportation projects planned for the next five years in each of MDOT’s seven regions.
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on a laptop.
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on a laptop.(MDOT/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking public comment on its 2021-2025 Five-Year Transportation Program.

The document, which is updated annually, includes information about MDOT’s mobility initiatives, revenues and a list of specific transportation projects planned for the next five years in each of MDOT’s seven regions.

The list also includes projects made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to address key corridors and rebuild major segments of highly travelled interstates, such as I-69, I-75, and I-94, as well as several other busy freeways.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, the Highway Capital Program totaled nearly $2 billion, with $518 million coming from funding made possible by the Rebuilding Michigan program. In FY 2021, the amount invested in the Highway Capital Program is expected to be about $3.6 billion, with $1.4 billion coming from Rebuilding Michigan bond financing.

The 2021-2025 Five-Year Transportation Program document is available for download on the MDOT website at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram. The website also contains an interactive map showing the location, description and proposed year for upcoming projects.             

The Five-Year Transportation Program, a continuous, interactive dialogue with state transportation system users, emphasizes an integrated multi-modal program, system preservation and safety. The program also anchors MDOT’s project development efforts while carrying out the goals and policies outlined by the State Transportation Commission (STC).

In addition to providing a list of MDOT-managed road and bridge projects, the document addresses investment strategies, funding assumptions, and economic benefits for all modes of transportation in Michigan, including highways, public transit, rail, air, marine, and nonmotorized transportation. 

MDOT submitted the final draft of the 2021-2025 Five-Year Transportation Program to the STC on Jan. 21 and received approval to post online and submit to the state Legislature.

Alternative formats, such as print, large type and language translation, are available upon request. Comments will be accepted now until Feb. 25, and can be e-mailed to MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov or directed to:

Lina Chapman, Michigan Department of Transportation, Systems Evaluation and Program Development Unit, 425 W. Ottawa St., P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI, 48909

