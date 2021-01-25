LES for the north wind belt areas with sunnier breaks south for Monday

A building high pressure system east of the Canadian Prairies looks to extend lake effect snow production for the north wind belts Monday into Wednesday.

The crest of the high pressure ridge emerges over the U.P. Friday, delivering a milder trend in temperatures into the weekend but followed swiftly by a frontal system looking to bring rain and snow chances over the Upper Peninsula late Saturday and into Sunday.

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of lake effect snow in the north wind belts; breezy north winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow in the north wind belts

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow in the north wind belts; cooler

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow; milder

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 30

