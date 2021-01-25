Hospital: Michigan changing the way coronavirus vaccines are allocated

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Upper Michigan will likely slow down as Michigan has changed the way vaccines will be allocated.

According to a Facebook post by Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Monday morning, the new calculation is heavily based on metrics tied to county population, demographics and a social vulnerability index. SMH, along with other hospitals across the Upper Peninsula, did not receive its expected allotment of 1st Dose Pfizer vaccine this week.

Our Vaccine Distribution Team has an important message for the community. The State of Michigan has changed the way... Posted by Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 25, 2021

SMH cancelled more than 350 first dose Pfizer appointments over the weekend and have placed all individuals on a priority call back list. Moving forward, SMH says it will only open appointments once vaccine allocation is known to residents of Schoolcraft, Delta, Luce, Alger and Mackinac counties.

The hospital asks for your patience as it works to get the community vaccinated. The Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital COVID-19 hotline is open for questions at 906-341-3775.

The MDHHS did not immediately respond to TV6′s request for comment. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and new MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will speak at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. eastern time Monday about the state’s COVID-19 response. You can watch the news conference on TV6, FOX UP and on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

The latest data from MDHHS shows 4.2% of vaccine doses distributed in Michigan have gone to the U.P. The U.P. has about 3% of the state’s population.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.