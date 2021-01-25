Gov Whitmer announces appointments to bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed new members to the bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission. The appointees represent a diverse array of industries, professions, and backgrounds. Housed within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the commission will help raise awareness of the safety and effectiveness of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, educate the people of this state, and help protect the health and safety of all Michigan residents.

“Michigan is working around the clock to ramp up vaccinations and reach our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day, and with the help of the Protect Michigan Commission we can ensure everyone has a plan to get vaccinated once the opportunity becomes available to them,” said Governor Whitmer. “The bipartisan members of this group will play a vital role in helping to reinforce the importance of everyone getting the safe and effective vaccine. I am confident that the members of this commission will rise to the occasion and help Michigan end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

“Our clearest path to healthy communities, a growing economy, and day-to-day activities free from fear is through the COVID-19 vaccine,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “As we continue to build up the largest vaccine program in our state’s history, we will be working alongside members of the Protect Michigan Commission to ensure that Michiganders in every part of our state, especially those with questions and those hardest hit during the pandemic, have a plan to get vaccinated. The best thing we can do right now is to work together to see all of our communities through to the other side of this pandemic.”

The governor has selected Kerry Ebersole Singh to lead the Protect Michigan Commission and assist in mobilizing the ongoing efforts of the commission.

“This is a critical time for Michigan, and as we ramp up vaccination efforts across the state I am confident that we can leverage the expertise of the commissioners to ensure everyone who wants a vaccinate can get one,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh. “I am honored to be a part of one of the largest commissions to date and I am ready to work together with the commission to meet the governor’s vaccination goals.”

The Protect Michigan Commission, formed in December, serves in an advisory capacity to Governor Whitmer and DHHS. The new members are tasked with providing public leadership to elevate and reinforce the importance of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, identifying barriers that may impede the acceptance of an approved COVID-19 vaccine by Michigan residents, which includes identifying areas or groups within this state that are likely to experience vaccine hesitancy, and develop an outreach action plan designed to overcome these barriers. The Commission must complete its work and submit a brief final report to the governor by December 31, 2021. Appointees will serve until the dissolution of the Commission.

The Commission is co-chaired by:

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, M.D., Chief Medical Executive and DHHS Chief Deputy for Health

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Former Lt. Gov. Brian N. Calley, Small Business Association of Michigan

Eva A. Garza Dewaelsche, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.

Tina Freese-Decker, Spectrum Health

Jamie Brown, Michigan Nurses Association

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, M.D., Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative

The Commission will establish advisory workgroups to assist the Commission in performing its duties and responsibilities.

The following individuals will serve as Chairs for the advisory workgroups:

Business Leaders workgroup: Dolf Van Amersfoort, Stellantis

Seniors workgroup: Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, M.D., AARP

Youth (16-30) workgroup: Dondre Young, Community Foundation of Greater Flint

Rural workgroup: Chuck Lippstreu, Michigan Agri-Business Association

Latinx workgroup: Eva A. Garza Dewaelsche, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.

Asian Pacific American workgroup: Dr. S. Bobby Mukkamala, M.D., Michigan State Medical Society and American Medical Association Council on Science and Public Health

African American workgroup: Rev. Charles E. Williams, II, Historic King Solomon Baptist Church

Middle Eastern workgroup: Dr. Zafer I. Obeid, M.D., Arab American & Chaldean Council

Local Government workgroup: Dr. Deirdre Waterman, M.D., City of Pontiac

Disability workgroup: Tim Hileman, Special Olympics Michigan

Faith workgroup: Lea A. Luger, Yad Ezra

Labor and Workforce workgroup: Mike Shoudy, Michigan Education Association

Health Leaders workgroup: Melissa A. Holmquist, Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Education workgroup: Kristen McDonald Rivet, Michigan Future, Inc. and city of Bay City

Tribal workgroup: Sadie Valliere, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indian

Women and Children workgroup: Denise L. Smith, Hope Starts Here Detroit

In addition, the governor appointed the following people to the Protect Michigan Commission:

Aamina Ahmed, Rising Voices of Asian American Families and New American Leaders

Dr. Colleen Allen, Ph.D., Autism Alliance of Michigan

Suzanne Miller Allen, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Sandy Baruah, Detroit Regional Chamber

Najah Bazzy, Michigan Muslim Community Council

Mark Behnke, City of Battle Creek

Amber Bellazaire, Michigan League for Public Policy

Evan Bonsall, City of Marquette

Dr. Nirali Bora, M.D., Kent County Health Department

April Bowen, Planned Parenthood of Michigan

Hodari Brown, National Business League Detroit Chapter

Laurel Burchfield, Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness

Robyn Burlingham, Tribal Council for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi

Anna Byberg, National Association of Social Workers

Kyle Caldwell, Council of Michigan Foundations

Chong-Anna Canfora, Michigan Community Action Association

Jim Carruthers, City of Traverse City

Carlo L. Castiglione, Plumbers Union Local 98

Guillermo Cisneros, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Steve Currie, Michigan Association of Counties

Derek J. Dobies, Michigan AFL-CIO and City of Jackson

Jeff Donofrio, Business Leaders for Michigan

John E. Duckworth, Baptist Council of Michigan

Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, M.D., AARP

Karla Fales, CareWell Services Southwest, the Region 3B Area Agency on Aging in Barry and Calhoun Counties

Jennifer Fiedler, Michigan Townships Association

Diane N. Fleser, Disability Network of Michigan

Steve Grigorian, Detroit Economic Club

Kate Guzman, Oakland County

Ken L. Haney, Jr., SEIU Healthcare Michigan

Dan Hurley, Michigan Association of State Universities

Farah Jalloul, Michigan Pharmacists Association

Dr. Tina Kerr, Ph.D., Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators

Erin Knott, Equality Michigan

Kelley J. Kuhn, Michigan Nonprofit Association

John P. LaMacchia, Michigan Municipal League

Mike Larson, Michigan Association of United Ways

Laura LeBlanc, Volunteers of America Michigan

Robert LeFevre, Michigan Independent Colleges & Universities

Chuck Lippstreu, Michigan Agri-Business Association

Dr. Matt M. Longjohn, M.D., Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine

Dr. Felipe Lopez Sustaita, Ed.D., Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan

Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County

Mark Miller, Jewish Federation of Michigan

Joseph P. Murray, City of Dearborn

Bill Nowling, Wayne County

Dr. Zafer I. Obeid, M.D., Arab American & Chaldean Council

Jacqueline Ouvry, State of Michigan State Appellate Defender Office

Dominick J. Pallone, Michigan Association of Health Plans

Soumit Pendharkar, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians

Dr. Delicia J. Pruitt, M.D., Saginaw County Health Department

Rico Razo, City of Detroit

Dr. Lawrence A. Reynolds, M.D., City of Flint

Melissa K. Samuel, Health Care Association of Michigan

Erin Schor, Michigan Community College Association

Mike Shoudy, Michigan Education Association

Dr. Constance B. Simon, Ed.D., NAACP

Dorian Slaybod, Farmworker Legal Services

Cindy Spurlock, AFSCME

Richard K. Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Ruthanne K. Sudderth, Michigan Health & Hospital Association

Madiha Tariq, ACCESS

Jeremy Tripp, Michigan Public Employees SEIU Local 517M

Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Department

Sadie Valliere , Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

John J. Walsh, Michigan Manufacturers Association

Dr. Sook Wilkinson, Ph.D., Council of Asian Pacific Americans of Michigan

Vicki Wolber, Macomb County

Rev. Dr. Jimmy Womack, M.D., Plymouth United Church of Christ

The Commission will include the following members of the Legislature: Sen. Winnie Brinks nominated by the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Curt VanderWall nominated by the Senate Majority Leader, Rep. Felicia Brabec nominated by the House Minority Leader, and Rep. John Roth nominated by the Speaker of the House.

Appointments to the Protect Michigan Commission are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

