Family and friends hold “Justice for Lacie” protests in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On November 27, 25-year-old Lacie Borchert’s body was found in an Ishpeming Lake. Almost two months later, her loved ones are still fighting for answers.

Friends and family are holding “Justice for Lacie” protests in Marquette on January 25 and 26. They are carrying signs, passing out flyers, and marching around Marquette County between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

While the Ishpeming Police Department ruled out foul play in Borchert’s death in November, those close to her believe she was murdered.

“We all know this was no suicide,” Maria Dahl, a friend of Lacie’s. “There are way too many suspicious activities that led up to this event, and we’re not going to let it go unsolved. Justice for Lacie!”

The group encourages anyone with information about Borchert’s death to come forward.

