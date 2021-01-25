Advertisement

End-of-life care sees to new needs in Houghton

Omega House has witnessed a change this year in how it handles hospice care.
Omega House is helping the community grieve.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Omega House is changing the way it keeps up with grief management. Particularly in the way it assists families and their loved ones through their final moments.

“Losing someone at any time is difficult,” said Executive Director of Omega House, Michael Lutz. “But, losing them during a pandemic, and you aren’t able to visit is really devastating.”

Omega House was able to allow one to two family members to visit throughout the pandemic. So, residents weren’t entirely inaccessible.

It wasn’t ideal, but Grief Counselor Cynthia Drake of Omega House said this brought attention to an existing support group.

“I feel like people are more open to talk about grief now,” she said. “It’s becoming part of our lexicon.”

Drake explained that Omega House’s support group Third Thursday meets each month on the third Thursday. She said it was nice to see a variety of people come to join. Men, women, old grief, new grief and everything in-between. She felt grief was becoming easier to talk about since the pandemic hit and more people experienced it.

“Everyone is recognizing we’re all going through it collectively,” she said.

Omega House wants people to know there is emotional support in the area for difficult end-of-life situations.

The Third Thursday group helps with all stages and kinds of grief.

Drake wanted people to know that grieving is a natural process and it’s okay to ask for help.

