Advertisement

Alert: Door County Coffee & Tea Co. issues allergy alert for cappuccino product

The recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Florida and Michigan.
The recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups come in a 5.1 ounce full...
The recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups come in a 5.1 ounce full color cardboard box that contains 10 single sere cups, under the brand name Door County Coffee & Tea Co.(WLUC/Door County Coffee & Tea Co.)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin brand is issuing an allergy alert for one of its cappuccino products.

Door County Coffee & Tea Co of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, is recalling its 5.1 ounce packages of French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups because they may contain undeclared milk and soy.

People who have allergies to milk and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Florida and Michigan in grocery and gift stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 5.1 ounce full color cardboard box that contains 10 single sere cups, under the brand name Door County Coffee & Tea Co. The product was sold starting October 7, 2020 with the lot code 1C092220-2 that expires 9/22/2022 and 1C120220-A that expires 12/2/2022.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product contains Milk and Soy was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a printing omission.

Consumers who have purchased 5.1ounce packages of French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino and are allergic to Milk and Soy are urged to discard the product and contact Door County Coffee & Tea Co for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-856-6613.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
police lights
Law enforcement warns community about break-ins
The Main coffee shop closes its doors
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
Alley Kat's Quilt Shop & Sewing Center
Marquette quilt shop uses Facebook live to stay open

Latest News

Michigan Economic Development Corporation logo on brick background.
12 distinctive places in Michigan listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2020
Lacie Borchert's friends and family march around the Marquette County Courthouse.
Family and friends hold “Justice for Lacie” protests in Marquette County
Michigan Department of Transportation logo and road graphic.
E. Breitung Avenue in Dickinson County to be rebuilt with grant, road commission funds
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.
Transportation grant to improve Three Mile Road in Sault Ste. Marie