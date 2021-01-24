Widespread snowfall in the U.P. Sunday with moderate potential in the eastern counties

Low pressure system based in southern Ontario drives its associated cold frontal system into the western U.P. overnight Saturday, and coupled with enhancement from Lower Mississippi River Valley and Lake Michigan moisture will produce widespread snowfall coverage over the region Sunday. Localized snowfall accumulations greater than three inches are possible in eastern locations due to the enhanced Lake Michigan-effect.

Seasonal temperature pattern expected for the first half of next week then dipping on Wednesday due to a low pressure system, followed by a chance for lake effect snow along the NW wind belts Thursday.

High pressure ridge pattern to develop Friday to raise the temperature trend above seasonal into the weekend.

A frontal system is forecasted to arrive in the U.P. Saturday with a chance to produce rain and snow showers over the region.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness, cooler

>Highs: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow over the NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 30

