Superiorland Soccer Association gears up for 2021 winter camp with extra precautions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Soccer Association is gearing up for its 2021 winter soccer camp.

The camp will be held at the Marquette YMCA. It is open to players of any skill level ages 7 to 19. The cost is $100 per player.

To keep players and coaches safe, Board President and Recreational Soccer Director Amy Niemi says the camp will follow both state and Michigan Youth Soccer Association guidelines.

“We’ll be doing social distancing soccer,” said Niemi. “That involves no hands-on, no contact, and no scrimmages or games.”

Participants will be required to wear masks, and equipment will be sanitized between sessions. According to Niemi, the SSA will continually evaluate safety protocols as state guidelines change.

“If things or lifted or whatever it happens to be, we will make those adaptations and changes,” Niemi said.

Niemi says it was important to the SSA to move forward with the camp despite the pandemic.

“Our program basically is for players to come in and get touches on the ball and improve their individual skills,” said Niemi.

However, she says the camp is about more than just getting the players physically active.

“Soccer isn’t only a sport; it’s also a social activity where you learn to become a team player and learn to interact with people,” explained Niemi. “I think those types of things are important to our players and our coaches and everyone involved in our organization.”

Sessions begin February 20, and will continue for eight weeks. Registration closes February 5th. For more information, visit the SSA on its website or Facebook page.

