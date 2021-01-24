Advertisement

Superiorland Soccer Association gears up for 2021 winter camp with extra precautions

Participants will be required to wear masks, and equipment will be sanitized between sessions.
Young people participating in a past SSA camp.
Young people participating in a past SSA camp.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Soccer Association is gearing up for its 2021 winter soccer camp.

The camp will be held at the Marquette YMCA. It is open to players of any skill level ages 7 to 19. The cost is $100 per player.

To keep players and coaches safe, Board President and Recreational Soccer Director Amy Niemi says the camp will follow both state and Michigan Youth Soccer Association guidelines.

“We’ll be doing social distancing soccer,” said Niemi. “That involves no hands-on, no contact, and no scrimmages or games.”

Participants will be required to wear masks, and equipment will be sanitized between sessions. According to Niemi, the SSA will continually evaluate safety protocols as state guidelines change.

“If things or lifted or whatever it happens to be, we will make those adaptations and changes,” Niemi said.

Niemi says it was important to the SSA to move forward with the camp despite the pandemic.

“Our program basically is for players to come in and get touches on the ball and improve their individual skills,” said Niemi.

However, she says the camp is about more than just getting the players physically active.

“Soccer isn’t only a sport; it’s also a social activity where you learn to become a team player and learn to interact with people,” explained Niemi. “I think those types of things are important to our players and our coaches and everyone involved in our organization.”

Sessions begin February 20, and will continue for eight weeks. Registration closes February 5th. For more information, visit the SSA on its website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Businesses in Munising
Mild winter impacts U.P. economy
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
police lights
Law enforcement warns community about break-ins
The Main coffee shop closes its doors

Latest News

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Alley Kat's Quilt Shop & Sewing Center
Marquette quilt shop uses Facebook live to stay open
(KTUU)
Skating Ribbon in Houghton open to the public
The Main coffee shop closes its doors