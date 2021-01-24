Skiers hit trails for virtual ski marathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Ski Marathon was scheduled for January 22 through January 24, but instead it’s virtual this year.

Only the Full and Half ski marathon will take place. The Junior Noque, 12K, 10K/5K Snowshoe, Adaptive, Skijour have been cancelled for 2021.

Competitors have from January 15 to January 31 to complete the trail at Forestville in Marquette and report their times to the marathon website.

Since there was a lack of snow this winter, skiers had to find other ways to prepare for the marathon.

“I still prepare all year long,” skier Dave Giddens said. “I run. I play tennis for flexibility. I don’t do yoga, I do free weights.”

Race registration remains open for the Virtual Noque. Register here.

