Skating Ribbon in Houghton open to the public

Children and their families try out new ice path at Kestner Park
(KTUU)
(KTUU)
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, skaters of all ages glided on a new attraction called the Skating Ribbon. The ice path opened the day before at Kestner Park, right along the Keweenaw Waterway.

Children and their families were seen taking multiple laps around the new track. This gave them an opportunity to get some fresh air and do a fun activity during these difficult times.

One young skater, Charlie Cone, says he and his father, at one point, had other plans, but then decided to put on their skates and have a blast.

“The plan was that we were going to hike somewhere,” Cone said. “But, it was too dramatic. So, somehow, we just changed to here.”

Shovels were at the site for people to move any standing snow away from the path. For right now, there is no hockey sticks and pucks allowed on the ice.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

