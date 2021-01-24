Advertisement

NMU Women’s Rally falls two points short against Ferris State

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcat women’s basketball team dropped game two of their weekend series to Ferris State, 66-64, Sunday afternoon for the weekend split.

The team from Northern Michigan University found themselves fighting back from the start, quickly going down 7-2 and unable to stop the pressuring Bulldog guards. The Wildcat women were able to get some momentum going late in the opening quarter, trailing only by four, 16-12, through 10 minutes of play.

The second quarter started out fairly even, with both teams trading baskets before FSU went on a 10-point run to widen their lead. NMU would score the next five points of the half before the Bulldogs hit a buzzer-beater shot for the 38-26 score at the half.

The Wildcat women continued to battle in the second half, cutting an 18-point lead by the Bulldogs down to just one late but were unable to convert in the final minutes of action for the 66-64 final.

The Wildcats travel to Houghton, Michigan next to take on rival Michigan Tech on Tuesday, January 26. That game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

