NMU Men’s offense struggles as Ferris State earns split of basketball series

Wildcats can’t get anybody to score in double figures
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcat men’s basketball team fell at the hands of Ferris State University, 67-45, for the weekend split.

Northern Michigan University’s Dolapo Olayinka and Ben Wolf combined for the team-lead in points, registering eight a piece. Tre HarveySam Schultz and Carson Smith were not far behind, with each individual recording seven points on the night.

The Wildcats kept things close in the first half, taking the lead back with 15:29 to play off a pair of free throws from Wolf to make it 9-7, having trailed 7-4 previously. They continued their run, eventually going up 13-7 before the Bulldogs came back within one with just under 13 minutes to go in the half.

NMU remained out front of, or tied with the Bulldogs for the next 10 minutes before FSU hit a three-point shot for the 27-24 score late in the half. The Wildcats got back within one when Justin Kuehl hit a jump shot for two, making it 27-26, FSU, at the end of the first half.

Wolf regained the lead for NMU with a made layup to open the second half but FSU would soon take it back and NMU was unable to answer the remainder of the night.

The Wildcats picked up 27 rebounds in the contest, including 21 at the defensive end of the court.

The team returns home following a four-game road trip to host Upper Peninsula rival Michigan Tech on Tuesday, January 26. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. inside the Physical Education Instructional Facility basketball gym.

