Marquette quilt shop uses Facebook live to stay open

Alley Kat's Quilt Shop & Sewing Center
(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Alley Kat’s Quilt Shop & Sewing Center needed to find a new way to reach its clientele during the pandemic.

The owner, Kathryn Norton, decided to host Facebook live events every Thursday morning advertising her new inventory. She calls it, “Terrific Thursdays with Friends”.

Customers can purchase the fabrics during the live and Norton says items are shipped within 24 hours.

“I show them a new product or new fabric,” Norton said. “Then I show them a card with an item number. If they want that item they just say sold with the item number and tell me how many they want.”

Norton said quilting has picked up during the pandemic. She has now been able to reach a larger customer base through her virtual events each week.

“It’s a game changer for a small operation like this is in a small community,” Norton said.

Yarns, sewing machines, long arm machines and quilting services are now available at the shop.

Alley Kat’s Quilt Shop is now located on 1010 W. Washington Street.

