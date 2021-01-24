Advertisement

Great Lakes Recovery hosts sporting event for suicide prevention

1st Silent Snow Sports
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On the week of February 7, Great Lakes Recovery will host their first virtual Silent Snow Sports event.

Funds raised will go towards West End Suicide Prevention and the LIVE campaign. The goal is to reach $2500.

Silent sports include any non-motorized outdoor winter activity like running or skiing.

Email pictures while participating in the activities to apoirier@greatlakesrecovery.org and receive a LIVE face mask and enter for a chance to win door prizes.

Foundation coordinator, Amy Poirier, says participating in outdoor activities has multiple benefits.

“This particular event is also good because it gets people outside in the winter doing aerobic activities which is beneficial for mental health and physical health,” Poirier said.

Registration is $10 per person. To register visit their website. You can also call 906-523-9688.

