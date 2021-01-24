Balanced scoring provides Huskies with a sweep over LSSU Men’s Basketball

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech men’s basketball won its fourth straight game 83-70 over Lake Superior State Saturday afternoon at Bud Cooper Gymnasium. Dawson Bilski and Owen White bolstered the offensive output with 17 points apiece and the Huskies shot the basketball extremely well for the second straight game at a 60.8-percent efficiency. Trent Bell nearly grabbed a double-double after tallying 16 points, eight rebounds, and one block.

“It was a good result at the end of a very challenging weekend,” said head coach Kevin Luke. “We beat a very good team at home and I believe we got better in the process. I was happy with how we took care of the ball and defended well in the second half. Our offense was consistent and we had great balance. I’m very proud of our effort against Lake Superior State.”

Solid 3-point shooting allowed Lake Superior State to get a strong start and build a seven-point lead through the opening two minutes of the first half. Michigan Tech responded quickly to take its first lead 11-10 with just under 15 minutes to play. The teams traded baskets until Adam Hobson’s free throw and the Laker’s Kemon Bassett’s layup closed the first half with LSSU ahead 35-34.

The Huskies offense turned the tide permanently in the second half and their 13-4 run to the midpoint gave MTU a 57-46 edge. The Lakers mustered a comeback push in the minutes that followed and they closed the deficit to five but the Huskies continued to score late and ended with 49 points over the final 20 minutes.

Tech recorded 18 assists on the afternoon, including seven by Carter Johnston, five by Eric Carl, and four by Bilski. Johnston also added nine points and five rebounds to the stat sheet. Adam Hobson came off the bench and produced 10 points, one rebound, and one steal over 20 minutes for the Huskies.

Michigan Tech made 31 of 51 field goal attempts in the game and connected 9 of 19 (47-percent) 3-point tries. LSSU shot 26-for-58 (45-percent) and went 9-for-22 (41-percent) from long range. David Wren and Justin Fischer led Lake Superior State with 13 points apiece while Bassett and Nigel Colvin finished with 12. The Huskies out-rebounded the Lakers 29-23 and committed 12 turnovers compared to 13.

Bell made 6 of 8 basket attempts and Bilski made 7 of 11, including a pair of threes. Bilski and Carl topped the minutes chart with 35 minutes played each.

The Huskies (5-1) are scheduled to tip off with Northern Michigan (3-2) in their next game Tuesday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Marquette. MTU currently holds the No. 1 position in the GLIAC North Division standings.

