Wildcat Women pull away from Ferris State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team continued their winning ways with their 77-61 victory over Ferris State University, Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats, now 4-1 on the season, marked their third game of the year with 77 points, a season-high.

Makaylee Kuhn posted 31 of the team’s total points on the day, a team-best, while Emily Mueller led the team in total rebounds with 12. Both women tied for the team-high assists with four and Ana Rhude had the lone blocked shot of the Wildcats’ defensive game.

The Wildcats led for 37:14 of the contest, allowing the Bulldogs just 38 seconds with the advantage.

NMU jumped out to an early seven-point lead, going up 12-5 to start things out behind Vivianne Jende’s made layup with 4:46 left in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs would counter with a handful of shots of their own but the Wildcats held on to take the 19-12 lead into the second quarter.

The Bulldogs tied things up with 6:20 to play in the half with a made free throw from the line, 23-22. Nine seconds later the Wildcats would regain the lead before FSU took it back for their final lead of the contest.

After allowing FSU to go up 25-24, the Wildcat women bounced back and ran away with the game, taking back control of the lead and not relenting again.

The Wildcat women held a 52.6 shot percentage from the field, including a 48 percent mark from beyond the three-point arc.

The two teams meet again Sunday afternoon, January 24, for the regular season finale. That game is set to get underway inside the Physical Education Instructional Facility basketball gym at 1 p.m.

