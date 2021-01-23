The Main coffee shop closes its doors

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is the end of an era for The Main coffee shop in L’Anse. On Saturday, after a little over a year in business, co-owners Patti Dove and and her daughter, Julie Barrett, were given no choice but to brew their final cups of coffee.

Dove says this decision was not easy.

“We complied. We have gone above and beyond,” Dove said. “We have to know when to end, and it’s sad to say that we made that decision to just walk out.”

Open since October 2019, The Main was not just known for its coffee. It was also known for selling repurposed furniture from way back when. Dove says it is businesses like hers that keep small towns like L’Anse going.

“The mom and pops and small shops are what run these towns,” she explained. “We feel that we’re not considered essential.”

When the pandemic hit, Dove had to cut down her hours and take time to make sure everything was sanitized. She also received a $1,000 grant last year, which was not enough to help increase sales.

She expressed some frustration towards Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s recent capacity limitations.

“You’re only allowed 25% in your business,” she said. “Businesses can’t make it on 50, hardly. Let alone 25%? Honestly, what is that?”

With her shop now closed, Dove says she wants to take some time to glance at what comes next.

“I want to see that it’s not going to get worse,” she stated, “and then just, kind of, ride this year out a little bit.”

Dove is grateful for all of the support received from customers.

“We definitely want to thank everybody,” she mentioned. “That has truly been a blessing to us.”

Despite closing up shop, Dove is not giving up hope. She and her daughter plan to open another business, coffee-related or not, in the near future.

