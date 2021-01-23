NMU Men’s Basketball gets big win at Ferris State

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team clinched game one of the regular season series at Ferris State University, 67-59, Friday night.

As the two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams clashed, the Wildcat men jumped out to a 6-3 lead before the Bulldogs tied things up at 6-6. The two teams continued to battle it out, with four total lead changes over the course of the game.

With 10 minutes to play in the first half, the Wildcats trailed by one but quickly regained the lead, going on a 13-point run to go up 30-18 behind a late three-point shot by Sam Schultz for the 12-point advantage. The Bulldogs eventually cut it to five points but were unable to break the Wildcats’ offensive efforts as NMU took the 36-28 lead into halftime.

The second half was all Wildcats as they maintained the lead throughout the duration of the final 20 minutes of action, ultimately taking the game by a 67-59 final.

The Wildcats shot 48.2 percent from the field, including a 47.1 percent mark from beyond the three-point arc. They also led the rebound battle, 37-32, and points on the second effort (11).

Noah Parcher led the team in points Friday evening, picking up 19 of the team’s 61 total, including an eight of 14 mark from the field. Parcher came just shy of the double-double, registering nine rebounds in the contest to help lead his team to victory. Alec Fruin (12) and Tre Harvey (11) also picked up double-digit point totals on the night.

The Wildcats accounted for two blocked shots in the contest, coming at the hands of Fruin and Ben Wolf.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs will face each other at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 23 in the regular season finale with NMU looking for the sweep.

