Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon has resigned.

Sources said Gordon made the announcement without explanation Friday, just hours after signing a revised order to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining on Feb. 1.

Gordon issued sweeping orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s powers were upended by a court ruling, and in recent months he helped with President Joe Biden’s transition.

Whitmer, a Democrat, appointed Elizabeth Hertel to succeed Gordon at the state Department of Health and Human Services, effectively immediately.

Hertel currently is the agency’s senior chief deputy director for administration.

