Law enforcement warns community about break-ins

NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement informed the community how to handle break-in situations.

First, Trooper Thomas Kinnunen said to contact law enforcement if you suspect a break-in. They can assess the area to determine if an invasion actually occurred.

He advises taking pictures of the scene, calling your insurance company and talking to your neighbors about the incident.

To reduce the chances of a break-in, installing security cameras around your home and keeping valuables out of plain sight helps.

In addition, building a relationship with your neighbors is important so that you can look out for one another. He also said to be careful on social media.

“A big thing that we see is on social media,” Kinnunen said. “People like to check in not at home, on vacation. So that will alert bad guys that the house is likely vacant.”

He also advises not to hide your spare keys in obvious places like underneath a welcome mat.

