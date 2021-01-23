Lady Norse Basketball runs into a Trojan Horse

RIVER GROVE, Illi. (WLUC) - The Norse Women’s Basketball Team (1-1) ended up with a split on their opening weekend trip, as the Triton College Trojans (1-1) proved to be too much for Bay College, winning by a final score of 77-53.

The Trojans took control from the start, rattling off 12 points before the Norse could answer. A Lauryn Blonairz (SO, Perronville, MI) with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter ended the Bay dry spell. Cierra Molina (SO, Rudyard, MI) nailed a three-pointer on the next possession for the first field goal for the road team, but they would struggle to close the game. Triton ended the first quarter up 20-6.

The Norse offense would find some footing in the second quarter, and they put up 15 points in that timeframe, but they struggled to slow down the Trojan attack. Triton extended their lead to 19 points at the half.

Bay College had their best run in the third quarter. A Molina steal and basket put the Norse down by just 11 late in the third quarter. They managed to outscore their host 16-12 in the ten minutes after halftime and put themselves in a position to challenge Triton heading into the final period.

In the end the Trojans were too much for the Norse. The three-quarter court trapping pressure they applied throughout the game caused 30 turnovers for Bay College. While free throw shooting improved from the previous night, Bay did leave points at the line, hitting on 16 of 24.

“That was a very good basketball team,” said Head Coach Matt Gregory. “Their athleticism, strength, and quickness was a real challenge for us to keep up in this one. The ladies definitely felt some exhaustion mentally and physically today. For a lot of these ladies, it is the first weekend getting substantial minutes; especially playing against quality teams on back-to-back days. I give them all credit for their heart both days and I am proud of the way they handle themselves on and off the floor this school year. We are going to get better, more confident, and it is going to be a fun season with this group.”

Holly Wardynski (SO, Ontonagon, MI) led the Norse with 16 points. Molina knocked down three from behind the arc on her way to a 15-piont effort.

Triton was led by Mariah Henry (SO, Maywood, IL) who tallied 15 points. Jaliyah Davis (FR, Bellwood, IL) added 14 points, while Aaliyah Dixon (FR, Elgin, IL) put in 12 points off the bench.

The Norse are scheduled to play Bryant and Stratton College (WI) on Saturday, January 30. The location of that game has yet to be determined.

