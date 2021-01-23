Bay College Men’s Basketball runs into buzz saw in opener

RIVER GROVE, Illi. (WLUC) - The Bay Norse Men’s Basketball Team (0-1) were not able to survive an early barrage by the Triton College Trojans in their season opening matchup. The host Trojans cruised to an 88-55 victory on Friday night.

Triton College came out swinging and ran out to a 15-0 lead to start the game. The Bay offense came alive after the slow start, and showed some life, eventually pulling to within 11, but the Trojans took control to end the half. A 27-7 run sent Triton to into intermission with a 53-27 lead.

The Norse would never be able to close the gap, as Triton took advantage of several turnovers that led to fast break points. The Trojans tallied eight dunks in the contest, many of which came in the second half.

“We came out flat and let them feel comfortable. When you let a team that good feel comfortable, they are going to take advantage. They are big, they are long, and they are athletic, and you can’t let a team like that take control. We did some good things in the middle of the first half, and at the end, but they were able to take advantage of some things,” said Head Coach Matt Johnson. “With everything going on in the past 11 months, it was good to get out and play one of the better teams in the nation. We will learn from this and get better.”

The Norse are set for a rematch with Triton tomorrow afternoon. That game will tip at 4:30 pm.

