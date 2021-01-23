Advertisement

Attorney General Nessel: Stimulus Payments by Prepaid Visa Debit Card Are Not a Scam

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a press release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) – Michiganders who receive their stimulus payments in the form of a prepaid Visa debit card should know that this method is not a scam, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today as more second round payments are disbursed by the federal government.

“As many Americans await their second stimulus payment, it’s important to keep in mind that such payment may be disbursed in three different ways – direct deposit, paper check or prepaid debit card,” said Nessel. “Mailed stimulus payments will arrive in a white envelope with the U.S. Department of Treasury seal. Michiganders screening their mail for scam offers should watch for that to ensure their stimulus funds are not accidentally discarded.”

The preloaded Visa debit card displays the Visa logo on the front and the issuing bank name – MetaBank, N.A. -- on the back. Each mailing will also include instructions on how to activate and use the card.  Those who receive their stimulus payment via prepaid debit card can make purchases online or in-store wherever Visa debit cards are accepted. Recipients also have the option to transfer funds to a personal bank account and check their card balance online via mobile app or phone.  The debit card provided by the federal government also includes certain protections against fraud, loss and other errors.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area in Garden Township where friends of the victim say they fell through the ice of Big...
UPDATE: Garden man drowns while ice fishing on Big Bay de Noc
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
WATCH: Whitmer, MDHHS give coronavirus update Friday morning with indoor dining set to resume
COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.
MDHHS: Restaurants, bars allowed to resume indoor service Feb. 1
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Commercial fishers: We could be shut down by new DNR restrictions
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President...
Downstate man arrested Thursday on Capitol riot charges

Latest News

U.P. restaurant and bars owners deem it a start for an industry in dire need of a rebound
MRLA: “Good, if overdue” on Feb. 1 restricted lift on indoor dining
Ice fishing season warrants safety precautions
Ice fishing season warrants safety precautions
Lack of snow impacting Alger County tourism
Lack of snow impacting Alger County tourism
Marquette's Lakeview Arena open for non-contact hockey practice
Marquette's Lakeview Arena open for non-contact hockey practice