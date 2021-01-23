Attorney General Nessel: Stimulus Payments by Prepaid Visa Debit Card Are Not a Scam

The following is a press release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) – Michiganders who receive their stimulus payments in the form of a prepaid Visa debit card should know that this method is not a scam, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today as more second round payments are disbursed by the federal government.

“As many Americans await their second stimulus payment, it’s important to keep in mind that such payment may be disbursed in three different ways – direct deposit, paper check or prepaid debit card,” said Nessel. “Mailed stimulus payments will arrive in a white envelope with the U.S. Department of Treasury seal. Michiganders screening their mail for scam offers should watch for that to ensure their stimulus funds are not accidentally discarded.”

The preloaded Visa debit card displays the Visa logo on the front and the issuing bank name – MetaBank, N.A. -- on the back. Each mailing will also include instructions on how to activate and use the card. Those who receive their stimulus payment via prepaid debit card can make purchases online or in-store wherever Visa debit cards are accepted. Recipients also have the option to transfer funds to a personal bank account and check their card balance online via mobile app or phone. The debit card provided by the federal government also includes certain protections against fraud, loss and other errors.

