Whitmer, MDHHS to give coronavirus update Friday morning with indoor dining set to resume

The press conference will air live on TV6 at 9:30 a.m. eastern time.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.(source: State of Michigan)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her state health department will address the state Friday morning with indoor dining set to resume Feb. 1.

Indoor service at bars and restaurants has been banned in Michigan since Nov. 18 because of a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will be part of a press conference at 9:30 a.m. eastern time Friday. You can watch it live on TV6 and FOX UP and on Facebook.

This story will be updated as more details are released. Whitmer previously said restaurants and bars would reopen with a curfew, reduced capacity and a face mask requirement.

