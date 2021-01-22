UPHS Bell holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - for those who do not know, TV6 News Director Steve Asplund is also a volunteer firefighter with the Negaunee Fire Department. On Friday, he and other frontline workers got the vaccine.

Asplund says it is critical to make sure those on the frontlines receive the shot.

“They are the ones who are most vulnerable and most exposed to the virus,” he said. “As a result, the vaccine is something there to help them so they can continue to do their job.”

The clinic’s Director of Pharmacy, Doug Anderson, says certain documentation is required to get the shot.

“We actually send out, by email, consent forms that people complete before they come in,” Anderson said. “Included in that email, it says for them to bring a photo I.D. and a copy of their insurance card.”

School district staff were also vaccinated today. Westwood High School Counselor Becky Halamka says she is eager to get back to normal.

“I know it’s been a difficult year for all of [the teachers],” she stated, “and I’m just excited for them and for kids to be back in the classroom without masks.”

Asplund has this advice for those anxious and nervous about getting the shot.

“It’s not painful at all,” he mentioned. “I have no side effects right now, and minimal side effects have been reported by others.”

Asplund plans on getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 19th. He and other frontline workers encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

