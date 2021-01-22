Supporting nonprofit organizations

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with the pandemic and all of its hardships, Delta County residents continued to give their time and money.

“I think when it started, people were not sure what to expect. And then when they started hearing and seeing how things were being affected financially with places like ourselves, institutions and agencies, then they started really giving,” said Maj. Alex Norton of the Salvation Army of Escanaba.

The Salvation Army set a red kettle goal of $100,000 and exceeded that goal by $10,000.

Elmer’s County Market – one of eight red kettle locations – collected more than $40,000 from the community. In previous years, around $15,000 was brought in.

At Saint Vincent de Paul’s warehouse, donation items continued to flow in.

“A lot of people are dropping stuff off right after work or on their way before they go shopping,” said Kyleen Kovolo, a maintenance worker at St. Vincent de Paul.

With new COVID regulations, it takes the staff longer to sort through all the donations. But as more people cleaned out their houses last year, the warehouse quickly filled up.

Donated clothes that don’t make it to the store are bailed and sent to Canada where they’re sorted and shipped to Africa and Asia.

“It’s not just Delta County items, it’s items throughout the whole U.P. from St. Vincent de Paul stores and other thrift stores and into parts of Wisconsin also,” said Cindy Bedard, warehouse manager for St. Vincent de Paul.

Even though the community supported both organizations in big ways last year, they both still need your help. St. Vinnies with volunteers, and the Salvation Army with financial support.

If you’re interested in volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul warehouse, call Cindy Bedard at (906) 789-1281.

To support the Salvation Army, call (906) 786-0590.

