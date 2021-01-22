Ryan Report - January 21, 2021 - Special Edition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with guests in the medical field for a special airing of TV6′s The Ryan Report.

Ryan, along with TV6′s Andrew LaCombe, were joined by UP Health System Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to talk about updates regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Part 1 above, Ryan and LaCombe talk about what role TV6 is playing in keeping the public informed about the ever-changing details and restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine. In Part 2 below, Ryan videoconferences with Dr. Khaldun. Ryan speaks to Atchison in Part 3 below. In Part 4 below, Ryan and LaCombe tell people how to find the latest COVID-19 vaccine information.

The Ryan Report typically airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.