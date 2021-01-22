Rock puppy mill defendant bound over to Delta County Circuit Court

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Charges related to the puppy mill found in Rock last year have been moved to Delta County Circuit Court.

According to Delta County Prosecutor Brett Gardener, charges were bound over after Rebecca Johnson waived her preliminary examination. Gardner said the preliminary exam is intended to determine probable cause in a case.

“With her waiver, Defendant Johnson acknowledged that probable cause existed and that the matter should be set for trial,” Gardener said.

Gardner said no plea has been made, so Johnson will be arraigned in circuit court, by Judge Economopoulos and a trail date will be set.

The next hearing in the 47th Circuit Court has not yet been set.

TV6 will provide any other updates as they are made available.

