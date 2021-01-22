Report: Tire falls off plane from Ironwood before landing at O’Hare

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLUC) - A tire fell off a small plane, flying from Ironwood to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Thursday, and landed between two houses, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says at 6:19 p.m. Thursday a small plane made sparks as it landed. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it was a single-engine Pilatus PC12, being flown as a charter flight by Boutique Airlines from Ironwood to Chicago.

The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported. Five passengers and two crewmembers were on board.

The tire was not very big, but its landing surprised people in the Jefferson Park neighborhood near the airport.

