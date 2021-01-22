Advertisement

Report: Tire falls off plane from Ironwood before landing at O’Hare

No one was injured, and the small plane landed safely Thursday evening.
A view of downtown Chicago skyline is seen from the south air traffic control tower at O'Hare...
A view of downtown Chicago skyline is seen from the south air traffic control tower at O'Hare International Airport Monday, April 22, 2019, in Chicago. The south air traffic control tower has been awarded gold status by a group that monitors standards for eco-friendly buildings. The tower is one of three that the FAA operates at O'Hare. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)(Kiichiro Sato | AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLUC) - A tire fell off a small plane, flying from Ironwood to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Thursday, and landed between two houses, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says at 6:19 p.m. Thursday a small plane made sparks as it landed. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it was a single-engine Pilatus PC12, being flown as a charter flight by Boutique Airlines from Ironwood to Chicago.

The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported. Five passengers and two crewmembers were on board.

The tire was not very big, but its landing surprised people in the Jefferson Park neighborhood near the airport.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.
MDHHS: Restaurants, bars allowed to resume indoor service Feb. 1
The area in Garden Township where friends of the victim say they fell through the ice of Big...
Body recovered from Big Bay de Noc
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President...
Downstate man arrested Thursday on Capitol riot charges
WUPM images depicting crews on the scene of a structure fire in Ironwood the night of Jan. 20,...
UPDATE: Fire damages downtown Ironwood businesses, apartments
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Commercial fishers: We could be shut down by new DNR restrictions

Latest News

Breakfast burritos and more at Java Bay in Marquette
Breakfast burritos and more at Java Bay in Marquette
Java Bay Owner Nicole Collins says her staff made over 6,700 breakfast burritos and they've...
LIVE on your Morning News: Java Bay
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer, MDHHS to give coronavirus update Friday morning with indoor dining set to resume
Two more covid-19 variant cases detected in Michigan