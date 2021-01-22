Quiet, Warmer Weather Expected on Saturday

Saturday: Some snow showers over parts of the Keweenaw and eastern U.P., otherwise, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 20s

Some light snow spreading into western sections after midnight

Sunday: Good chance of some light snow

Highs: 20s to around 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries north

Highs: around 20 into the 20s

Tuesday: Clouds mixed with some sun

Highs: 20s

Quiet, mild and dry weather is expected through the end of next week.

