Quiet, Warmer Weather Expected on Saturday
Look for Some Light Snow Saturday Night into Sunday
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday: Some snow showers over parts of the Keweenaw and eastern U.P., otherwise, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 20s
Some light snow spreading into western sections after midnight
Sunday: Good chance of some light snow
Highs: 20s to around 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries north
Highs: around 20 into the 20s
Tuesday: Clouds mixed with some sun
Highs: 20s
Quiet, mild and dry weather is expected through the end of next week.
