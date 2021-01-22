Advertisement

Quiet, Warmer Weather Expected on Saturday

Look for Some Light Snow Saturday Night into Sunday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Some snow showers over parts of the Keweenaw and eastern U.P., otherwise, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 20s

Some light snow spreading into western sections after midnight

Sunday: Good chance of some light snow

Highs: 20s to around 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries north

Highs: around 20 into the 20s

Tuesday: Clouds mixed with some sun

Highs: 20s

Quiet, mild and dry weather is expected through the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area in Garden Township where friends of the victim say they fell through the ice of Big...
UPDATE: Garden man drowns while ice fishing on Big Bay de Noc
COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.
MDHHS: Restaurants, bars allowed to resume indoor service Feb. 1
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
WATCH: Whitmer, MDHHS give coronavirus update Friday morning with indoor dining set to resume
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Commercial fishers: We could be shut down by new DNR restrictions
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President...
Downstate man arrested Thursday on Capitol riot charges

Latest News

snow
A cold & snowy day ahead
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather Presentation
Plan on the Coldest Day of the Winter So Far on Friday
les
A blustery & snowy end to the week
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather Presentation: 1/20/2021
Brisk Winds with Increasing Lake Effect Snow Thursday