Plan on the Coldest Day of the Winter So Far on Friday
However, High Temperatures Will Still be Mainly in the Teens
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Friday: Cold, snow showers and flurries north
Highs: mainly teens
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some lingering flurries north
Highs: around 20 into the 20s
Sunday: Good chance of some light snow across all of Upper Michigan
Highs: 20s to around 30
Monday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 20s
High pressure lodged to our north in Canada will dominate during a good share of next week. That means no major snowfalls along with near to a little above average temperatures.
