Plan on the Coldest Day of the Winter So Far on Friday

However, High Temperatures Will Still be Mainly in the Teens
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Friday: Cold, snow showers and flurries north

Highs: mainly teens

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some lingering flurries north

Highs: around 20 into the 20s

Sunday: Good chance of some light snow across all of Upper Michigan

Highs: 20s to around 30

Monday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 20s

High pressure lodged to our north in Canada will dominate during a good share of next week.  That means no major snowfalls along with near to a little above average temperatures.

