Older Dickinson Co. residents receive COVID-19 vaccines

A second dose will be given beginning February 4.
A resident gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Dickinson County to those who secured an appointment. Friday was the second vaccine clinic hosted at the Dickinson County fairgrounds office; the building allows for social distancing.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says 225 residents over the age of 65 got their first vaccine Friday and there were no issues.

“It was like getting your basic flu shot, a couple seconds, it was done. So, you have to sit around for 15 minutes just to be safe and so far, so good,” said Mike Caruso, a Dickinson County resident.

The second dose will be given to some beginning February 4.

