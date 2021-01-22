Older Dickinson Co. residents receive COVID-19 vaccines

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Dickinson County to those who secured an appointment. Friday was the second vaccine clinic hosted at the Dickinson County fairgrounds office; the building allows for social distancing.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says 225 residents over the age of 65 got their first vaccine Friday and there were no issues.

“It was like getting your basic flu shot, a couple seconds, it was done. So, you have to sit around for 15 minutes just to be safe and so far, so good,” said Mike Caruso, a Dickinson County resident.

The second dose will be given to some beginning February 4.

