Northern Lights YMCA group fitness classes resume

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After two months of no group fitness classes, the Northern Lights YMCA staff is excited to have people back in the building and working out in a class setting.

Masks and social distancing are still required so the staff will be enforcing them. As of Monday,25 people were signed up for classes. All group fitness classes at the Northern Lights YMCA are included with your membership.

“It’s been a long time. We’ve been waiting since November 18 to go ahead and get our programs back up and running. So, staff is very excited,” said Amy Fudala, health and wellness coordinator for Northern Lights YMCA in Delta County.

