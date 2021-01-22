Noquemanon Ski Marathon a virtual event this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Participants can register online to complete the full or half marathon race anywhere, it does not have to be in Marquette. There is a course marked at the Forestville Trailhead for those who still want to travel to the Marquette area.

The event runs until January 31.

The Noque Ski Marathon Race Coordinator Nicole Dewald-Swenson says the virtual race will still count as a “race completed” for those working on consecutive races.

“There’s a lot of people in the community and the surrounding areas that have done every single Noque since the inception,” says Dewald-Swenson.

For some skiers, like Bradley and Sarah Wells, who traveled from Wisconsin to complete the marathon, adding another race to their record makes all the difference.

“So this is the 20-year mug,” says Wells as he shows the prize he received for his many consecutive races. “It’s got the logo and the dates 1999 to 2018. Unfortunately, I missed the first few, but I’ve done 20 consecutives now.”

Those who are out of the Marquette area will be mailed their hat and bib after registering online. Those who live near the area can pick up a racing pack at the Forestville Trailhead.

Dewald-Swenson says that all skiers who enter their time online will be entered in a raffle to win a pair of skis, a puffy coat and other prizes.

To register for the marathon, visit the Noquemanon Trail Network website.

