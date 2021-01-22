Marquette County Health Department will use new pre-registration system for vaccine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) will start using a new pre-registration process starting on Monday, Jan. 25.

The new system allows anyone 65 and older to to put their name on a list for an appointment.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine can pre-register online or by calling the health department.

Both the online portal and phone system will open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. The online portal will stay open until further notice on mqthealth.org. Phone lines will stay open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.

According to the health department, once it knows the vaccine allocation it will receive from the state, MCHD will then call people to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

MCHD will call people from the pre-registration list on a first come, first serve basis.

The health department says if you are older than 65 and need assistance registering, you can call 906-475-7847.

