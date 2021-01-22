Advertisement

Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.(Source: Gwinnett County PD/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A Georgia man is accused of scamming a grocery store chain out of almost $1 million.

Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Tre Brown. In a two-week period, Brown scammed over $980,000 from a Kroger location in Duluth where he worked, authorities said.

According to police, the man put more 40 returns for nonexistent items on several credit cards.

The returns’ cost ranged from $75 to more than $87,000.

He then allegedly used that money to buy items including two vehicles, guns and clothes.

Kroger’s corporate noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Brown has been charged with theft. Online jail records state that he was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.
MDHHS: Restaurants, bars allowed to resume indoor service Feb. 1
The area in Garden Township where friends of the victim say they fell through the ice of Big...
UPDATE: Garden man drowns while ice fishing on Big Bay de Noc
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Commercial fishers: We could be shut down by new DNR restrictions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
WATCH: Whitmer, MDHHS give coronavirus update Friday morning with indoor dining set to resume
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President...
Downstate man arrested Thursday on Capitol riot charges

Latest News

FILE - "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw delivers his closing remarks during his final...
Tom Brokaw says he’s retiring from NBC News after 55 years
Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Health Department will use new pre-registration system for vaccine
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA releases response to latest epidemic orders that begin Feb. 1
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
LIVE: Biden to sign executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid
FILE. Florence County, Wisconsin, courthouse.
Florence County Rescue Squad to stop service March 1