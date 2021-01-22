Advertisement

LSSU Hockey at MTU postponed; MTU and NMU will meet Saturday

Courtesy: WC HA, MTU, NMU
(Logos for Northern Michigan University sports, Michigan Tech University sports, and Lake Superior State University sports) (WLUC)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn . (WLUC) - The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced today that this weekend’s WCHA series between Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech, scheduled for Jan. 22-23, in Houghton, Mich., has been postponed due to recent COVID-19 testing results within the Lake Superior State hockey program.

Rescheduling details for the LSSU-MTU series will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan have agreed to play a home-and-home non-conference series this weekend. Dates and times are below.

Saturday, Jan. 23- Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 4:07 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 25- Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan, Time 5:07 p.m. ET

