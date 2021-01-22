Advertisement

Ice fishing safety in Delta County

Ice fishermen are on the ice with snowmobiles and side-by-sides.
Ice shacks on Little Bay de Noc.
Ice shacks on Little Bay de Noc.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The ice fishing season is here, and Delta County fishermen have moved their ice shacks to Little Bay de Noc.

Jon Creten, owner of Bay Shore Resort and Tackle says he typically recommends at least six inches of ice before walking on it. Fishermen say there’s about six to nine inches in parts of the bay right now.

Creten also says to look out for points in the ice, wet areas, and pressure cracks.

“Last few days with the storm that came through, they’ve been a little tight lipped – the fish. But there are guys still getting some nice perch. A few limits caught yesterday, walleye, a lot of smaller walleye right now but there are some nice ones being caught,” said Jon Creten, owner of Bay Shore Resort and Tackle.

Cretens also says people are bringing their snowmobiles and side-by-sides out on the ice as well.

