Game on: online sports betting launches in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sports fans have a new way to enjoy the big game. As of noon Friday, legal online gambling and sports betting launched statewide.

Governor Whitmer legalized internet gambling about a year ago and regulators have been working to set the rules around it. Locally, PointsBet will be servicing online sports betting for the Lac Vieux Desert Tribe near Watersmeet.

“We’re really pleased to be partnered with the tribe in the Upper Peninsula, the revenues we can drive through operating successful sports wagering operations goes directly to the tribe and its community to fund their public initiatives so we’re real proud to be launching in Michigan and real proud of our product,” said Seth Young, PointsBet Chief Innovation Officer.

The minimum age for online betting in Michigan is 21. Michigan is the sixth state for PointsBet to operate in including Indiana, Illinois and Colorado.

