Florence County Rescue Squad to stop service March 1

On Dec. 28, 2020, the squad informed the town chairpersons for Commonwealth, Fence, Fern and Florence of this decision.
FILE. Florence County, Wisconsin, courthouse.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - At the end of next month, the Florence County Rescue Squad will be no more.

According to a release from County Clerk Donna Trudell, the Florence County Rescue Squad will end its long running service March 1, 2021.

On Dec. 28, 2020, the squad informed the town chairpersons for Commonwealth, Fence, Fern and Florence of this decision. But, under Wisconsin law, the county clerk says each town is required to provide EMS services.

“Florence County has always supported our EMS by paying for the costs of insurance, and providing funds for the purchase of new ambulance vehicles,” Trudell said in a release. “Florence County will continue to support our local volunteer EMS organizations.”

The clerk said town officials, dispatch, EMS personnel, and other first responders have been meeting to discuss the future of EMS services in the county, as well as the critical need for EMTs.

“This ongoing situation will hopefully be resolved soon,” Trudell said. “At this time, all local EMS are in need of EMT volunteers.”

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to contact County Clerk Donna Trudell at 715-528-3201.

