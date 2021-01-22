A Marquette Realtor donates $2000 to the local VFW Post 6

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Linda Johnson, a Realtor at EXP Realty in Marquette, runs a program that saves those with military history some money and donates to local veterans.

For those with military background that are selling homes through EXP Realty, their commission is reduced by a percentage, keeping money in their pockets. Throughout out all of 2020, those folks saved over $16K on commission all together.

For those buying homes, $250 is donated from every transaction, amounting to $2000 throughout 2020. That money was donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6 in Marquette.

“We live in such a beautiful community where people are always donating money, time,” says Johnson. “There are so many generous people in Marquette County and so, we just want to be a part of that in a small way.”

The Commander of the VFW Post Jerry Murphy was there to accept the check, saying the money “couldn’t have come at a better time”.

He says it will help support the Jacobetti Home for Veterans, the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids Michigan, the Honor Flight, and South Shore Fishing Association - Veterans Weekend.

