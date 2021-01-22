Advertisement

A Marquette Realtor donates $2000 to the local VFW Post 6

This is the largest amount donated from those at EXP Realty in the last three years.
Jerry Murphy, Commander at VFW Post 6, was there to accept the check.
Jerry Murphy, Commander at VFW Post 6, was there to accept the check.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Linda Johnson, a Realtor at EXP Realty in Marquette, runs a program that saves those with military history some money and donates to local veterans.

For those with military background that are selling homes through EXP Realty, their commission is reduced by a percentage, keeping money in their pockets. Throughout out all of 2020, those folks saved over $16K on commission all together.

For those buying homes, $250 is donated from every transaction, amounting to $2000 throughout 2020. That money was donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6 in Marquette.

“We live in such a beautiful community where people are always donating money, time,” says Johnson. “There are so many generous people in Marquette County and so, we just want to be a part of that in a small way.”

The Commander of the VFW Post Jerry Murphy was there to accept the check, saying the money “couldn’t have come at a better time”.

He says it will help support the Jacobetti Home for Veterans, the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids Michigan, the Honor Flight, and South Shore Fishing Association - Veterans Weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.
MDHHS: Restaurants, bars allowed to resume indoor service Feb. 1
The area in Garden Township where friends of the victim say they fell through the ice of Big...
UPDATE: Garden man drowns while ice fishing on Big Bay de Noc
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Commercial fishers: We could be shut down by new DNR restrictions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
WATCH: Whitmer, MDHHS give coronavirus update Friday morning with indoor dining set to resume
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President...
Downstate man arrested Thursday on Capitol riot charges

Latest News

Elizabeth Hertel, who currently serves as the Senior Chief Deputy Director for Administration...
Gov. Whitmer announces new MDHHS director following Gordon resignation
Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Health Department will use new pre-registration system for vaccine
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA releases response to latest epidemic orders that begin Feb. 1
FILE. Florence County, Wisconsin, courthouse.
Florence County Rescue Squad to stop service March 1