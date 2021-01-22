Advertisement

A cold & snowy day ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect snow will persist along the northwest wind belts today. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Saturday morning for Alger, Northern Schoolcraft, and Luce counties. Additional snow amounts will range 2-4″ with upto 6″ in localized spots. Plus, it’s quite chilly as arctic air has moved in. We will see temps remain below normal with windchills below zero. Our next shot of snow comes on Sunday with a quick-moving clipper system. Snow will begin to move in late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Snow amounts will be 1-3″. Next week looks quieter and highs near normal.

Today: Snow showers in the west and east. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly

>Highs: Single numbers to teens

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Sunday: Widespread light snow early on

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy northeast winds with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.
MDHHS: Restaurants, bars allowed to resume indoor service Feb. 1
The area in Garden Township where friends of the victim say they fell through the ice of Big...
Body recovered from Big Bay de Noc
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President...
Downstate man arrested Thursday on Capitol riot charges
WUPM images depicting crews on the scene of a structure fire in Ironwood the night of Jan. 20,...
UPDATE: Fire damages downtown Ironwood businesses, apartments
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Commercial fishers: We could be shut down by new DNR restrictions

Latest News

Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather Presentation
Plan on the Coldest Day of the Winter So Far on Friday
les
A blustery & snowy end to the week
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather Presentation: 1/20/2021
Brisk Winds with Increasing Lake Effect Snow Thursday
breezy
Gusty winds before the snow & cold arrive