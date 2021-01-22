A cold & snowy day ahead

Lake effect snow will persist along the northwest wind belts today. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Saturday morning for Alger, Northern Schoolcraft, and Luce counties. Additional snow amounts will range 2-4″ with upto 6″ in localized spots. Plus, it’s quite chilly as arctic air has moved in. We will see temps remain below normal with windchills below zero. Our next shot of snow comes on Sunday with a quick-moving clipper system. Snow will begin to move in late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Snow amounts will be 1-3″. Next week looks quieter and highs near normal.

Today: Snow showers in the west and east. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly

>Highs: Single numbers to teens

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Sunday: Widespread light snow early on

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy northeast winds with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.